Image credit: Abode
Abode’s DIY home security system is now compatible with HomeKit

HomeKit is available on the Iota today and will arrive on Gen 1 and Gen 2 soon.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Home
Abode's Iota smart home security device is now compatible with Apple HomeKit. If you're an iOS users, that means you'll be able to control your Iota through the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. You'll also be able to control any Abode-branded motion, door and window sensors through the Home app if they're connected to the Iota gateway.

The Iota gateway has a built-in 1080-pixel camera, which you can stream through the Home app. It has two-way voice and support for Z-Wave, Zigbee, Alexa and Google Home, making it one of the most flexible smart-home hubs to date.

HomeKit is available on the Iota through an update that's rolling out today, and Abode says the Gen 1 and Gen 2 security systems will add HomeKit compatibility "in the near future."

