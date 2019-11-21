Latest in Gear

Image credit: Facebook
Facebook can flesh out your Dating profile with existing Stories

It's borrowing a cue from dating heavyweights like Tinder and Bumble.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Comments
If Facebook Dating is going to compete with the heavyweights of the hookup world, that means offering livelier profiles -- and it won't surprise you to hear how it's going to accomplish that. You can now share your existing Facebook or Instagram Stories in Dating to give potential partners a sense of who you really are. If they're enamored, they can send a Like to (hopefully) get the sparks flying.

You can keep looking at Stories as long as one side hasn't blocked or passed on the other. And sharing your Stories doesn't change your sharing settings in Facebook or Instagram -- you don't have to worry about widening access to your account just to woo someone.

This isn't a novelty. Tinder is incorporating Snapchat Stories, and Bumble is no stranger to disappearing videos either. It's also been possible to link your Instagram account to Tinder. However, this does show that Facebook is determined to make its dating service competitive, if just by exploiting the vast tools it already has at its disposal.

Source: Facebook
