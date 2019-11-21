Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games
save
Save
share

Fortnite: Save the World's new area is a dungeon crawl

Fight monsters, dodge traps and gear up.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Epic Games

Battle royale may well be the most popular mode on Fortnite, but the world still needs saving -- and now there's a new way to do it: dungeons. Fornite: Save the World has got a new subterranean area to explore, nestled within Hexylvania. Players can find new weapons and magical loot, plus recruit new heroes to help them battle the hordes of monsters which -- like all dungeon crawlers -- stand in the way of the ultimate boss. The dungeons are available now.

Also in today's Fortnite update, mysterious hero Swamp Knight makes his debut, as does melee master Mermonster Ken. The Mythic Storm King is on the rampage, but bringing him down will earn you some of his mighty weapons, and finally, there's a crossover quest with the newly-announced RPG Battle Breakers. Complete missions to unlock Fortnite-related content within the game and be in with the chance of winning the Razer, the game's dagger master, as a hero.

Source: Epic Games
In this article: av, Battle Breakers, dungeons, Epic Games, Fortnite, gaming, Save the World
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
What's coming to Prime Video in December: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

What's coming to Prime Video in December: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

View
BMW spends billions to secure batteries and drivetrains for its EVs

BMW spends billions to secure batteries and drivetrains for its EVs

View
The Morning After: SpaceX blew the top off of a Starship

The Morning After: SpaceX blew the top off of a Starship

View
Apple has a plan to ensure iOS 13's buggy launch doesn't happen again

Apple has a plan to ensure iOS 13's buggy launch doesn't happen again

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr