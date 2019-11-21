Fortnite: Save the World's new area is a dungeon crawl

Battle royale may well be the most popular mode on Fortnite, but the world still needs saving -- and now there's a new way to do it: dungeons. Fornite: Save the World has got a new subterranean area to explore, nestled within Hexylvania. Players can find new weapons and magical loot, plus recruit new heroes to help them battle the hordes of monsters which -- like all dungeon crawlers -- stand in the way of the ultimate boss. The dungeons are available now.