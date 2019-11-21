GM’s first electric truck could be ready in 2021

GM's electric truck plans were rumored last month, when the Detroit Free Press reported that the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant would remain open to produce the electric pickup. But this is the first time the company has mentioned a timeline.

The electric truck market is becoming more crowded. Rivian's R1T electric pickup is slated to arrive in 2020, and Tesla plans to introduce its electric truck in 2021. Ford is developing an all-electric F-150, and while the automaker has shared a video of its prototype towing over one million pounds, it has not specified when the EV will arrive.