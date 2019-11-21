'Half-Life: Alyx' is a VR prequel set before the events of 'Half-Life 2'

Enough about what Alyx isn't, though. The game is set for release on Steam in March of 2020, just four short months from now, and will work with all PC-compatible VR headsets. Pre-orders are open now and the game costs $59.99, though owners of Valve's Index VR headset will get it for free. Unfortunately, it seems there's no plans for a non-VR version of the game, so get ready to open your wallets if you haven't jumped on board that train yet.

We're thrilled to announce Half-Life: Alyx, a new full-length entry in the Half-Life series, built by Valve for VR.



Return to Half-Life in March 2020. Pre-purchase now on Steam. pic.twitter.com/GZkhp2Prx1 — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 21, 2019

As for what to expect from the story, it shouldn't be too big a surprise to those who've played Half-Life 2. Valve says the game will focus on Alyx Vance and her father Eli's fight against the Combine, an alien race that has occupied Earth. Past Half-Life games didn't make it entirely clear how the Combine came to enslave humanity following the events of the first game, where they didn't feature at all, so we may get some insight into how things got as bad as they did.