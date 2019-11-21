Snapchat's Time Machine lens lets you slide between young and old

Earlier this year, the FaceApp filter that made people look old and wrinkled in selfies went viral. Then we learned that the Russian-developed selfie-editing app was uploading users' photos to the cloud and that it required "full and irrevocable access to their personal photos and data." That temporarily killed the craze, but now, Snapchat is ready to introduce a new aging filter.
Sponsored Links
Called Time Machine, the new Snap lens lets you change your appearance by dragging a slider across your screen. Slide to the left, and you'll look younger. Slide to the right, and you'll watch yourself age. Time Machine is available beginning today, and it works with both front and rear facing cameras, so you can test the lens on friends and family, too.