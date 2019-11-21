Verizon will preload Snapchat on 'select' 5G phones

The partnership is undoubtedly meant to showcase Verizon 5G's potential and Snap's capabilities. Snapchat reaches over 200 million people every day, including 90 percent of all 13 to 24 year olds. Verizon's 5G network has launched in 18 cities in the US, but as we've seen first hand and in Verizon's maps, even in those cities, coverage is sparse. As Verizon continues to push 5G we'll likely see more promotional partnerships like this one.