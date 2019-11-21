Save up to $300 on Vizio soundbars with these early Black Friday deals

Best Buy has also discounted the SB46312-F6. It's currently $550, instead of $800. It includes all of the same features as the above model but is a 3.1.2-channel system, instead of a 5.1.4. There are also a couple of options if you're looking for something under $300. First, there's the SB36512-F6, which is a 5.1.2-channel system with a 6-inch subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support. It's currently $300, down from its usual price of $500. Then there's the SB36312-G6, which is a 3.1.2-channel system with a 5-inch subwoofer and Dolby Atmos. Best Buy has discounted it by $220, making it $250. If you want something for under $200, there's the SB3651-E6 for $150. It's a 5.1 system that has Chromecast support built-in.

Next up, there's the SB3621N-E8M. It's currently $100, instead of $180. With its five-and-a-quarter-inch driver subwoofer, Vizio says it can output up 100 decibels of sound. Lastly, if all you want is a soundbar without a subwoofer, you can get the SB2020n-G6M for $60, instead of $90. It includes built-in Bluetooth and can emulate a much bigger system with its DTS Virtual:X tech.