Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Elon Musk confirms Tesla's 'Cyberquad' as a Cybertruck accessory

Musk also posted a video showing how that window stunt was supposed to go.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
36m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
The Tesla Cybertruck and electric all-terrain vehicle (ATV) are unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sponsored Links

Other than unveiling Tesla's new low-polygon-count pickup, Elon Musk also introduced an electric ATV at the event last night. Dubbed the Cyberquad, Musk confirmed on Twitter today that the two-person ATV will be available "first" as an option for Cybertruck buyers. At the event, the four-wheeler rode into the back of a Cybertruck as the truck's adaptive suspension leaned back for easier loading, and then the ATV plugged in for charging right there in the bed.

We still don't know anything else about its capabilities or potential cost, but early adopters of the truck who want to go off-roading may appreciate a zero-emission recreational vehicle to go along with their purchase.

In a few other tweets, Musk indicated there will be a solar power option for the truck capable of generating enough energy to drive 15 miles per day. He also referenced the "armor glass" demo that went awry, mentioning that earlier throws didn't damage the window and eventually posting a slow-motion video of lead designer Franz von Holzhausen's previous attempt.

Source: Elon Musk (Twitter)
Coverage: Autoblog
In this article: ATV, cyberquad, cybertruck, electric truck, electric vehicle, elon musk, ev, gear, pickup truck, tesla, transportation, truck
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Bungie finally has a fix for today's 'Destiny' server problems

Bungie finally has a fix for today's 'Destiny' server problems

View
T-Mobile confirms customers' personal data accessed in hack

T-Mobile confirms customers' personal data accessed in hack

View
What’s coming soon to Disney+: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Coco’

What’s coming soon to Disney+: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Coco’

View
Save up to $1,000 on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops ahead of Black Friday

Save up to $1,000 on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops ahead of Black Friday

View
Twitch loses another top streamer, this time to Facebook

Twitch loses another top streamer, this time to Facebook

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr