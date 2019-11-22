Bungie finally has a fix for today's 'Destiny' server problems

Over the last twelve hours or so, people trying to play Destiny 1 and Destiny 2 have had trouble connecting to the game, but at last Bungie support says it has found a resolution. However, fixing the issue in Destiny's "core services" required restarting the servers and kicking everyone out again. So if you'd finally managed to log in and are now looking at a loading screen again, just give it a minute and keep an eye on the Bungie Help Twitter account for updates -- you'll get to those daily bounties soon.
We've identified the issue in Destiny's core services that led to today's extended downtime on all platforms.— Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 23, 2019
We have a fix that required us to take Destiny fully offline for maintenance, and we are working to bring services back online as soon as possible. Stand by for updates.
We are investigating issues affecting Destiny 1 and Destiny 2. Please standby for updates.— Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 22, 2019