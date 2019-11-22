Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bungie
Bungie finally has a fix for today's 'Destiny' server problems

It just meant shutting down the servers one more time.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
27m ago in Services
Bungie

Over the last twelve hours or so, people trying to play Destiny 1 and Destiny 2 have had trouble connecting to the game, but at last Bungie support says it has found a resolution. However, fixing the issue in Destiny's "core services" required restarting the servers and kicking everyone out again. So if you'd finally managed to log in and are now looking at a loading screen again, just give it a minute and keep an eye on the Bungie Help Twitter account for updates -- you'll get to those daily bounties soon.

Source: Bungie Help (Twitter)
In this article: Bungie, Destiny, Destiny 2, gaming, outage, ps4, services, Stadia, xbox, xbox one
