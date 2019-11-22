Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Save $50 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 ahead of Black Friday

Samsung’s latest wearable already offered a lot of value for $300.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
27m ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

The pre-Black Friday sales continue with a solid discount on Samsung's latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Amazon has discounted both the 40mm and 44mm models by $50, making them $229 and $249 respectively. Additionally, all three color options -- "Aqua Black," "Cloud Silver" and "Pink Gold" -- that Amazon offers the watch in are included in the sale.

We thought the Galaxy Watch Active 2 already offered a lot of value when we reviewed it this past September. Reviews editor Cherlynn Low gave the wearable a score of 85, and declared it "one of the best smartwatches you can find for under $300." Her only gripes with the wearable were its disappointing battery life and somewhat basic fitness tracking features. If you're in the market for a more robust fitness tracker, the good news is that Fitbit's latest watch, the Versa 2, is also on sale. Apple users aside, for most people we think the Galaxy Watch 2 Active is an excellent companion to their phone.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) on Amazon - $229

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm) on Amazon - $249

Source: Amazon (1), Amazon (2)
In this article: blackfriday2019, engadgetdeals, fitness tracker, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, hgg2019, samsung, samsung galaxy watch active 2, smartwatch, thebuyersguide, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Valve has made me believe in Half-Life again

Valve has made me believe in Half-Life again

View
Check out Engadget's new deals hub!

Check out Engadget's new deals hub!

View
Samsung Galaxy S11 renders show an even more complicated camera array

Samsung Galaxy S11 renders show an even more complicated camera array

View
Russia bans the sale of devices without Russian software

Russia bans the sale of devices without Russian software

View
The Morning After: Tesla's angular Cybertruck is electric, fast and $40k

The Morning After: Tesla's angular Cybertruck is electric, fast and $40k

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr