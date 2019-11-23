TV reporter's sick-call email sparks glorious reply-all chaos

Vasos also apologized for giving a scare to fans of Nick Cage, Nick Jonas and other famous Nicks. A celebrity's name in hashtags is sometimes a sign they're at death's door, so you can imagine the panic some might have felt.

The kicker? It all came down to trying to be a considerate employee. Vasos explained that he'd texted his manager to indicate that he was sick, but turned to email to be safe when he didn't get a reply. The mistake was to assume that the email auto-complete would use an address he was used to for his manager, rather than the company-wide address.

Vasos is taking it all with grace, although this probably isn't the legacy he planned on. One thing's for sure: this reply-all frenzy makes a very, very good case for limiting whole-company email addresses to accepting messages from specific recipients.