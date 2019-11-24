'State of Decay 2' brings zombie slaying to Steam in early 2020

You don't have to be fully committed to Microsoft's vision of gaming to play State of Decay 2. The zombie-filled survival game is now slated to come to Steam in early 2020. You won't have to be worried about finding friends to play, either. The title will support four-person Xbox Live cross-play, so friends who bought the game through the Microsoft Store or on Xbox One can join you in fending off the undead.
Pricing and other details are still forthcoming, although you can add the game to your wishlist now if you're already intrigued by it.
This isn't the first Microsoft Store-centric game to make the leap to Steam. However, it is an acknowledgment that Steam represents a large audience that's hard to ignore. Even if there aren't many potential customers left by the time State of Decay arrives (it'll be nearly two years old by the time it hits Steam), it could provide enough of a boost to keep the game alive well after its debut.