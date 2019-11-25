Latest in Gear

Image credit: Huawei
save
Save
share

Huawei's answer to the iPad Pro is the 10.8-inch MatePad Pro

It's got much smaller 4.9mm bezels and a punch-hole front camera.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Huawei

Huawei has unveiled the 10.8-inch MatePad Pro, an iPad Pro-like tablet that we saw earlier via a leak. While it does bear a strong resemblance to Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro, the MatePro has even slimmer 4.9mm bezels made possible by an 8-megapixel hole-punch front camera, according to Engadget Chinese. It's also got a slightly higher-resolution 2,560 x 1,600 display that can output a very bright 540 nits while supporting the DCI-P3 color gamut.

As we mentioned before, the MatePad Pro does strongly resemble an iPad Pro, especially with the keyboard attached. On top of that, Huawei elected to digress from its regular MediaPad tablet naming scheme, going with the MatePad laptop moniker instead.

It weighs about the same as the 11-inch iPad Pro (460 grams), but it's a bit thicker at 7.2mm compared to 5.9mm. Other specs include Huawei's Kirin 990 processor and Android 10-based EMUI 10, so it likely wouldn't have the Google Play store for international versions. It's got a 13-megapixel main camera, 7,250 mAh battery with 40W wired fast charging (15W wireless charging), quad Harman Kardon speakers, and a 5-microphone array.

With 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, it'll start at 3,299 yuan (about $470) in a metallic version (no stylus and keyboard), and will cost 4,999 yuan ($710) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the stylus and keyboard included. There's no word yet on whether it'll come to the US or Europe.

Source: Engadget Chinese
In this article: Bezels, EMUI 10, gear, Huawei, iPad Pro, Kirin 990, MatePad Pro, mobile, punch-hole camera, Tablet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Tile trackers will warn when you've left your bag at the coffee shop

Tile trackers will warn when you've left your bag at the coffee shop

View
The Morning After: Over 200,000 Tesla Cybertruck deposits

The Morning After: Over 200,000 Tesla Cybertruck deposits

View
Uber loses London license over 'a pattern of failures'

Uber loses London license over 'a pattern of failures'

View
Huawei is suing French critics who say it's tied to the Chinese state

Huawei is suing French critics who say it's tied to the Chinese state

View
Save $300 on a highly-recommended Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar this week

Save $300 on a highly-recommended Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar this week

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr