Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney
save
Save
share

Adorable 'Baby Yoda' GIFs return after Giphy mix-up

Disney wasn't responsible for removing the cute little scamp.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Internet
Comments
80 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Disney

One of the most relentlessly adorable characters in Star Wars history just got caught up in some copyright confusion. Giphy has restored GIFs of Disney+ series The Mandalorian's stand-out character The Child (nicknamed "baby Yoda" because... well, look at him) after "confusion" over whether or not the animations were allowed. The Vulture claimed in a spoiler-laden piece that the GIFs of the cute-as-hell character were taken down for "copyright reasons," but Giphy has stressed that Disney wasn't responsible. Giphy only pulled the snippets temporarily while it "reviewed the situation," the company said in a statement to the BBC.

The move will likely prove a relief if you just have to share the little tyke with everyone you know (straight-up: if you've seen the series, you'll probably want to). It's also a reminder that Disney, for all its notoriety in the copyright world, has generally been open to GIFs -- it even has its own Giphy channel to make sure you're using official clips. While it doesn't have any Mandalorian GIFs yet, it's clearly not in a rush to take unofficial versions down.

Still, this can't help but raise questions about whether or not companies will try to wield copyright against GIFs in the future. They're likely to be considered fair uses as they're short, transformative works rather than straight copies, but it won't be surprising if a particularly litigious studio tries to take them down regardless.

via GIPHY

Source: BBC News
Coverage: The Vulture (caution: spoilers)
In this article: copyright, disney, disney+, entertainment, gif, giphy, internet, services, star wars, streaming, television, the mandalorian, tv, yoda
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
80 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Walmart's best Black Friday deals: Roku, Oculus, Instant Pot and more

Walmart's best Black Friday deals: Roku, Oculus, Instant Pot and more

View
Facebook's Viewpoints research app pays you to take surveys

Facebook's Viewpoints research app pays you to take surveys

View
The Sega Genesis Mini is $30 off for Black Friday

The Sega Genesis Mini is $30 off for Black Friday

View
Target will give you a $200 gift card if you buy any iPhone 11 on Black Friday

Target will give you a $200 gift card if you buy any iPhone 11 on Black Friday

View
Ryan Reynolds now owns a stake in budget carrier Mint Mobile

Ryan Reynolds now owns a stake in budget carrier Mint Mobile

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr