Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Samsung will host 10 live concerts in its 360-degree video app

Attend a concert from your couch.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
2h ago in AV
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

From gigs like Coldplay's 2017 show to entire festivals like the Global Citizen Festival, attending a concert virtually could be the new way to enjoy live music. Samsung has announced it is getting in on the action by offering a series of concert events through its 360-degree video app, Samsung XR.

Samsung is partnering with media company LiveXLive to present 10 concerts in VR. The live events will include holographics, volumetric video and AR features for in-person concert attendees, as well as VR and 360 content like artist collaborations for those tuning in virtually.

The companies haven't announced which bands or musical acts will be featured in the event series, although LiveXLive does have livestreaming rights to thousands of festivals across the globe including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Rolling Loud L.A., iHeart Country Festival and the Sziget Festival in Hungary.

The Samsung VR app currently hosts video content including sports videos with information about athletes' training routines, virtual rides in high-end cars and videos on nature and space. Samsung Galaxy users can also upload their own content to share with others.

Samsung has confirmed that the 10 events will be available across all Samsung XR platforms. Android users are able to access the app but a VR headset is required to enjoy the full experience.

In this article: ar, av, concert, entertainment, livexlive, samsung, vr
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Huawei's answer to the iPad Pro is the 10.8-inch MatePad Pro

Huawei's answer to the iPad Pro is the 10.8-inch MatePad Pro

View
Tile trackers will warn when you've left your bag at the coffee shop

Tile trackers will warn when you've left your bag at the coffee shop

View
The Morning After: Over 200,000 Tesla Cybertruck deposits

The Morning After: Over 200,000 Tesla Cybertruck deposits

View
Uber loses London license over 'a pattern of failures'

Uber loses London license over 'a pattern of failures'

View
Huawei is suing French critics who say it's tied to the Chinese state

Huawei is suing French critics who say it's tied to the Chinese state

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr