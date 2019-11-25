Save $300 on a highly-recommended Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar this week

This model doesn't pack everything into just a soundbar, and the included sub is big and heavy. However, so is the sound. The speaker configuration on the ST5000 beams audio all around you, so it simulates immersive surround sound without forcing you to put a bunch of speakers all over your living room. It has all the connectivity you'll need with one HDMI (ARC) output, three HDMI inputs, USB, Ethernet, analog (3.5mm aux), optical, Bluetooth and WiFi. Chromecast and Spotify Connect are also on the features list. Plus, the ST5000 works with Google Assistant, so voice control from a compatible smart speaker is an option here.

