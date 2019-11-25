Tile trackers will warn when you've left your bag at the coffee shop

False alarms shouldn't be a problem, thankfully. You can define "safe zones" for items to determine whether or not you should get an alert. You may want your coat to send an alert when you leave it at the pub, but not when you leave it at home on a warm summer's day.

Not everyone needs these kind of immediate responsiveness, but there's certainly pressure for Tile to introduce features like this. With Apple seemingly working on trackers of its own, there's a real possibility Tile will have to compete against a tech giant that could tightly integrate tags with its other devices. The new Smart Alerts could give iPhone users a reason to choose Tile over Apple's "default" option.