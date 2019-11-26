Disney+ makes it easier to pick up shows where you left off

Most streaming services have a "continue watching" menu section, so it was odd to see its absence from Disney+. While it wasn't quite at the top of the list of users' complaints, it will be nice to quickly jump back into a movie or show without digging through menus. Disney's infrastructure wasn't quite prepared for the number of subscribers that the streaming service brought in. After all, 10 million users signed up during its launch day. However, the popularity of The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda seems to overshadow most negative reactions against the platform.