Image credit: Google
Google adds another 37 apps to its Play Pass subscription service

Additions include 'Cut the Rope,' ArtFlow and Podcast Republic.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Services
Google

Rather than buying hundreds of individual apps for your mobile device, companies are increasingly offering subscriptions where you pay a single monthly fee to access all the apps you want. Play Pass, Google's Android app subscription service, launched in September with a catalog of more than 350 apps. The service faces stiff competition in the form of Apple Arcade though, so Google has now expanded its program to offer a further 37 games and apps.

Some of the most noteworthy additions to the catalogue include tools like ad-free Podcast Republic for listening to podcasts and radio, ArtFlow for digital sketching, Cross DJ Pro for mixing your own music tracks and Diaro for journaling and note-taking.

Primarily, though, the update features lots of new games. There's Cut the Rope and its two sequels, Pinball Flipper Classic, Infinity Loop, Traffix and Cytus II. You can find a full list of all the newly added apps at Android Police.

Play Pass costs $4.99 per month and is currently only available in the US. There's a 10-day free trial available, and you can learn more on the Play Pass website or sign up through the Play Store app on your Android device.

Via: Android Police
Source: Google Play
In this article: apps, entertainment, google, google play pass, services, subscription services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
