Netflix won't back a new season of 'Mystery Science Theater 3000'

After Mystery Science Theater 3000 made its comeback via crowdfunding, Netflix backed a second season of the show's "Return" that arrived around this time last year. Unfortunately, their partnership will apparently end there, as host Jonah Ray announced via Twitter that the streamer decided against doing another season.

Of course, as he notes, the show "always figured out how to survive," and series creator Joel Hodgson said "It's not the end of MST3K, It's just the end of the first chapter of bringing back MST3K." With a proven capability to raise millions on Kickstarter and new streaming outlets opening every week, the possibility of new episodes is wide open. For now, fans can look forward to the annual Turkey Day Marathon with six classic episodes starting at noon ET on Thursday.