Facebook buys 'Beat Saber' creator Beat Games

We're excited to announce we're joining @oculus Studios as an independently operated studio in Prague! This is a big step for us and we can't wait to push VR even further together! https://t.co/WzWLjtnN7g — Beat Games (@BeatGamesStudio) November 26, 2019

Beat Games will "continue to ship content and updates for Beat Saber at the same time across all currently supported platforms," Oculus director of content Mike Verdu wrote in a blog post. The long-awaited 360-degree mode is still scheduled to debut next month, and more tunes are on the way to the hit virtual reality rhythm game before the year's out.

Things are a little murkier when it comes to future games though. The blog post didn't spell out whether potential sequels will be available outside of the Oculus platform. As for Beat Saber's modding scene, Verdu noted Facebook and Oculus still plan to support mods, but those including pirated content might not fly: