'Quake II RTX' update delivers more realistic ray-traced visuals

The upgrade expands just where you'll see ray tracing kick in, too. It's now visible on security monitors, and you can even see hall-of-mirrors recursive reflections on certain surfaces.

Performance might also improve depending on your system. You now have the choice of dynamic resolution scaling that will try to maintain 60 frames per second by lowering the resolution when necessary. You can boost speed by limiting the number of reflection and refraction bounces, or by turning off temporal anti-aliasing.

The 1.2 update will install automatically if you have Quake II installed through Steam, but you can download it separately if you're using a stand-alone copy. The Quake II RTX three-map demo remains free -- you only need to buy something if you want to finish the fight with the Strogg and don't already have a copy of the game hanging around.