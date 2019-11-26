The Sensel Morph creative touchpad is discounted for Black Friday

Sensel's Morph controller is a weird but effective device; it scored a solid 87 in our review and is recommended in our PC and mobile accessories gift guide. The base unit works like a tablet for digital illustration, but by sliding rubberized overlays over the gadget, you can change the Morph into a controller for video editing software like Premiere Pro or music production apps like Ableton Live. You can get even more specific with overlays that mimic a sequencer or drum kit. For Black Friday, Sensel has multiple sales running to help get your creative juices flowing, from discounts on the Morph and its overlays to third party software deals.
If you're new to the Morph ecosystem, you can pick up bundles for $50 off. The best go-to for newbies is probably the base system plus one overlay, which is $199 instead of $249. All accessories qualify for a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal, so you can stock up on overlays, cases and cables. Plus, all Sensel customers can get two free months of Splice Sounds, which allows music producers to test all sorts of plug-in instruments and effects. You can read more about it in our subscription gift guide.
While no one could blame you for buying some of Sensel's offerings for yourself, the products make great gifts for creatives, thanks to the Morph's flexibility. Whether the person on your list is into music, video, coding or gaming, a Morph will likely see plenty of use.