Image credit: Crystal Dynamic/Square Enix
Stadia Pro members will get two more free games in December

'Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition' and 'Farming Simulator 19' are joining the lineup.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
49m ago in AV
Crystal Dynamic/Square Enix

Google Stadia players will get access to another pair of games as part of their Pro subscription next week. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 will join Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Shodown in the lineup at noon ET on December 1st. From then, you'll be able to play them at no extra cost as long as your Pro subscription is active.

They're the first additions to the list of free games for Pro members (which all Stadia players are for now) since the service debuted last week. Google plans to add more free games for Pro members each month.

Both Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 were among the selection of titles Stadia made available to purchase on its launch day. The service typically offers a 14-day refund window for games, but only for those you played for less than two hours. Given the short window between Stadia's initial rollout and those two titles heading to Stadia Pro, Google will relax its return policy for them.

"We know that some users have recently purchased these two games for their collection," a spokesperson told Engadget. "Because of the proximity between the launch of the platform, and the announcement of these titles in Stadia Pro, we are happy to assist players if they would like to request a refund if they purchased either or both of these titles, even if it's outside of our normal policy."

Source: Stadia
