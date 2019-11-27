Amazon is discounting more Echo Show models by up to $80

The second-gen Echo Show has a sharp, colorful, 10-inch display -- thanks to design refinements, it doesn't take up too much counter space. The Echo Show 8 is Amazon's most recent addition to the lineup. It combines the same screen and sound capabilities of the Echo Show with the camera shutter and form factor of the Echo Show 5, and of course, an 8-inch display.

Plenty of other Amazon products are on sale too. In addition to the Fire TV and Echo discounts, Amazon is offering $45 off its latest Kindle Paperwhite ($85) and $30 off its latest Kindle ($60). Those devices received high scores when we reviewed them, 95 and 91, respectively. The new Paperwhite is a welcomed update to the classic. It's added perks include waterproofing, Audible support over Bluetooth, improved design and a better-contrast display. The updated Kindle gives the Paperwhite a run for its money, though. In addition to a touchscreen and Audible support, the lower-end Kindle finally has a front-lit screen.

These discounts are valid through December 2nd.