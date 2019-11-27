Nest Hello's holiday and winter ringtones are live

It's been almost a month since Halloween, and it may be time to switch your Nest Hello doorbell tune from "cackling witch" to something more season appropriate. Google has rolled out a collection of winter ringtones for the smart doorbell, just like it did for Halloween back in October. The selection includes holiday tones for Hanukkah, like the sounds of a dreidel, and Christmas, like the ringtone versions of Deck the Halls and Joy to the World, but it also has nondenominational winter sounds.