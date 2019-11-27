Rip Curl and Surfline team up to serve videos of your surf sessions

It's easy to track your surfing, but recording video for posterity is much harder unless you have a friend who's willing to film from the beach. Surfline and Rip Curl want to make it as simple as launching an app. They've partnered on a Surfline Sessions feature that sends video of your ride to your iPhone (sorry, Android users). If you're wearing one of Rip Curl's Search GPS 2 watches, pair it with the Surfline Sessions app and subscribe to Surfline Premium, you'll receive videos of each wave ride conducted in front of one of Surfline's 600-plus worldwide cameras. You can study your surfing technique (or just brag) before you've even loaded your board in the car.