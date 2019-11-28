LG's mobile head is now the company's CEO

LG moved its executives around and switched up the head for its mobile business more than once over the past couple of years. Back in 2017, the company named Hwang Jeong-hwan as president of mobile in an effort to make the unit more competitive until he was replaced by Kwon. Under Kwon's leadership, LG's mobile business managed to narrow its losses in the third quarter of 2019. While it's now up to Lee to find ways to make the unit profitable, LG says that going forward, it plans to focus on businesses with strong potential, such as smart home products.