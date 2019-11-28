Latest in Gear

Image credit: Oppo
Oppo's Reno3 Pro is set to become one of the thinnest 5G phones

It's just 7.7mm thick.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Mobile
Oppo has teased a new smartphone, the Reno3 Pro 5G, that follows its tradition of making very slim devices. At just 7.7mm thick, not including the lens, it "may just be the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in its price segment," according to a tweet by VP Brian Shen (dual-5G means it can support true 5G "standalone" networks). It also features a curved glass screen on the front and back, with virtually no bezels on the top and sides.

A device that thin isn't likely to have a pop-up camera (also a famous Oppo feature), but there's no center camera in site. However, the image is conveniently cropped on the left side, meaning it could have a corner hole-punch camera à la the Samsung Galaxy S10. It might also have a more basic rear camera setup than we've seen on recent phones.

While this device might be pretty desirable, being an attractive and pocketable phone, it's not likely to arrive in the US. However, it could come to European carriers, given Oppo's 5G partnerships with EE, Swisscom and others. There's no word yet on pricing or availability.

Via: Engadget Chinese
Source: Brian Shen (Twitter)
