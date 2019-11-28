Save up to $400 on Razer Blade laptops at Amazon

With Black Friday around the corner, now is a great time to spring for a laptop -- particularly if you're looking for one that can be used for gaming. Amazon will discount Razer's Blade 15 until December 2nd (or, more likely, while supplies last). If you don't want a gaming machine, but would still like to buy a new laptop this year, you may also want to check out our Dell and Lenovo roundups.
Sponsored Links
Blade 15
Razer offers several different configurations of the Blade 15, but the model we think offers a good mix of internals for the price is the RTX 2070 Max-Q variant with 256GB solid-state drive and 144Hz display. Amazon is selling this version for $2,000, down from $2,400. While that's still a lot to pay for a new laptop, it will be the biggest price drop Amazon has ever offered on the Blade 15. Alternatively, the 2060 Max-Q version of the Blade is down to $1,800.