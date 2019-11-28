Roku's latest Ultra streaming player is 50 percent off for Black Friday

Roku only started shipping its latest Ultra in October, so it's a killer deal on a brand new product. While it's a set-top box that takes up a little more space than a streaming stick, the 4K-ready Ultra has an Ethernet port, which might help you have a sturdier streaming video resolution than over a WiFi connection.

The Ultra also includes a pair of JBL earbuds, which you can plug into the remote to watch your shows on your big screen without bothering anyone else, though any headphones with a 3.5mm jack will fit the bill. You'll also have the option of watching your own videos on your TV via the player's USB and microSD ports.

Buy Roku Ultra on Amazon - $48