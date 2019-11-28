Roku's latest Ultra streaming player is 50 percent off for Black Friday

Only a month after the 2019 Roku Ultra was available for $30 off, there's an even better deal on the streaming player for Black Friday weekend. It's down from $100 to $48 on Amazon until 11:59 PM PT on Monday -- the same as what the 4K Streaming Stick+ typically costs.
Roku only started shipping its latest Ultra in October, so it's a killer deal on a brand new product. While it's a set-top box that takes up a little more space than a streaming stick, the 4K-ready Ultra has an Ethernet port, which might help you have a sturdier streaming video resolution than over a WiFi connection.
The Ultra also includes a pair of JBL earbuds, which you can plug into the remote to watch your shows on your big screen without bothering anyone else, though any headphones with a 3.5mm jack will fit the bill. You'll also have the option of watching your own videos on your TV via the player's USB and microSD ports.