Image credit: Roku
Roku's latest Ultra streaming player is 50 percent off for Black Friday

It'll be $48 instead of $100 until Monday.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Gadgetry
Roku

Only a month after the 2019 Roku Ultra was available for $30 off, there's an even better deal on the streaming player for Black Friday weekend. It's down from $100 to $48 on Amazon until 11:59 PM PT on Monday -- the same as what the 4K Streaming Stick+ typically costs.

Roku only started shipping its latest Ultra in October, so it's a killer deal on a brand new product. While it's a set-top box that takes up a little more space than a streaming stick, the 4K-ready Ultra has an Ethernet port, which might help you have a sturdier streaming video resolution than over a WiFi connection.

The Ultra also includes a pair of JBL earbuds, which you can plug into the remote to watch your shows on your big screen without bothering anyone else, though any headphones with a 3.5mm jack will fit the bill. You'll also have the option of watching your own videos on your TV via the player's USB and microSD ports.

Buy Roku Ultra on Amazon - $48

Source: Amazon
