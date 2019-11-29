Apple Black Friday deals include a $250 iPad and MacBook Pro discounts

The deals are larger still if you're itching for a new MacBook Pro. The 13-inch, 1.4GHz MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage is $1,300 at Amazon, or $200 off. And yes, there are already deals for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. B&H is lopping $200 off the price, with the starting model dropping to $2,199.

You're also covered if you prefer Apple's wearables. The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 is listed at Amazon as starting at $379, or $20 off, but it drops to $355 ($385 for the 44m model) in checkout. It's not certain when that deal ends, so you'll want to move fast. Want AirPods? Target is carrying the AirPods with wireless charging case for $165 ($35 off) through November 30th.

There are more deals to be found, including a Best Buy sale discounting the HomePod to $200. And of course, Apple's own promo offer gift cards ranging from $25 to $200 for many of its devices through the weekend -- though it notably excludes its very latest iPhones, the 16-inch MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Series 5. If you want sales on newer products, you'll have to go elsewhere.