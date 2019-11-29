Save over $200 on B&O's H9i headphones, but only for a few hours

At $269, the current Amazon deal is a $230 discount off the original price and $131 off what the online retailer typically lists the silver/brown color option ($400). The all-black option is usually available for $364, but today's price is still over $100 off of that too. What's more, B&O still lists the H9i for $500. According to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price ever on Amazon. Before today, that figure was $350.

If you're interested, you'll want to act fast. This is a Black Friday Lightning Deal that's only available for a few hours -- it's set to expire at 11:05PM ET tonight. Available colors include silver/brown, black, pine (green) and clay (tan).

Buy B&O H9i on Amazon - $269