Save over $200 on B&O's H9i headphones, but only for a few hours

My issues with Bang and Olufsen headphones have never been sound quality, design or features. It almost always comes down to price. Premium audio brand commands a premium price. But despite a refined design, crisp sound and nice overall comfort, it was impossible to recommend the H9i at its full price of $499. There were simply better options available for $100 less even though I scored the H9i a solid 86. For Black Friday, Amazon has knocked over $200 off the full price of these wireless over-ear headphones, which makes them much easier to recommend.
At $269, the current Amazon deal is a $230 discount off the original price and $131 off what the online retailer typically lists the silver/brown color option ($400). The all-black option is usually available for $364, but today's price is still over $100 off of that too. What's more, B&O still lists the H9i for $500. According to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price ever on Amazon. Before today, that figure was $350.
If you're interested, you'll want to act fast. This is a Black Friday Lightning Deal that's only available for a few hours -- it's set to expire at 11:05PM ET tonight. Available colors include silver/brown, black, pine (green) and clay (tan).