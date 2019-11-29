Elektron's Model:Samples groovebox is $100 off for the holidays

Elektron's synths, samplers, drum machines and grooveboxes are known for their top-notch sound and unique sequencing features. Once thing they're not known for, though, is being affordable. The Model:Samples is the big exception to that rule. And it's getting even cheaper for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Most retailers have knocked $100 of the price, bringing the Model:Samples price to just $299 -- making it perhaps the best bargain in grooveboxes right now.
Buy Model:Samples on Sweetwater - $299
The Model:Sample has six monophonic tracks for playing back samples of drums, synths, or anything your heart desires. While its limited on-board sample editing features are a bit of a bummer, its rich and complex sequencer makes sure that things never get boring or robotic. Plus, since it's largely one-knob per function, its actually quite useable for live performances. We really liked the Model:Samples when we reviewed it back in March. We made it clear that there were tradeoffs compared to other Elektron gear. But it kept the most important feature -- the sequencer -- and brought the price within reach of more casual hobbyists.