Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget
Everything in our holiday gift guide that's on sale for Black Friday

We recommended all of these items in our holiday guide mere weeks ago.
Engadget, @engadget
1h ago in Gadgetry
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

The best way to shop on Black Friday is to know what you're looking for. In our case, that means focusing on brands we know our readers love and scouting for deals on products we've recently given high review scores. And, of course, we look for deals on stuff we just recommended in our holiday gift guide, only weeks earlier.

So, we went back and revisited all 150-plus recommendations in the guide, to see if we could spot any price drops today, the biggest shopping day of the year. Turns out, we found a lot. Have a look and as always, keep in mind that while prices are accurate as of the time of publishing, they're subject to change and things do sometimes sell out. Oh, and Black Friday doesn't last forever, which means eventually all of these deal prices are bound to revert to the norm.

Laptops

  • Apple MacBook Pro, 13-inch/256GB storage ($1,499.99)
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: 13.5-inch/Intel Core i5 ($999) and 13.5-inch/Intel Core i7 ($1,299)
  • Dell G7 15 ($1,199)

Mobile

  • Apple Watch Series 5, GPS/40mm ($379)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, 10.5-inch/128GB ($549.99)

PC gaming

  • HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset ($79.99)
  • HyperX Pulsefire Surge ($38)
  • Elgato Stream Deck Mini ($61.93)

Console gaming

  • Risk of Rain 2 for Nintendo Switch ($29.99)
  • Overwatch Legendary Edition for Nintendo Switch ($24.99)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for PlayStation 4 ($24.99)
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for Xbox One ($19.99)

Smart home gadgets

  • Amazon Echo Show 5 ($49.99)
  • Anova Sous Vide Nano ($79)
  • Amazon Eero Mesh Router ($69.99)
  • Google Nest Hub Max ($199)
  • Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($129)

Cameras

  • DJI Ronin-SC stabilizer ($399)
  • Fujfilm X-T30, body only ($799)
  • Peak Design Everyday Backpack ($207.96)
  • Peak Design Everyday Sling Case ($119.96)
  • Sony Alpha A6100 ($648)

Fitness gadgets

  • Beats Powerbeats Pro ($199.95)
  • Soul Electronics Run Free headphones ($109.99)
  • Theragun G3 ($299)
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4 ($35)

Toys

  • Mattel Pictionary Air ($13.99)
  • Star Wars Lightsaber Academy ($29.99)

Books and movies

  • Die Hard 30th Anniversary in 4K ($9.99)
  • Uncanny Valley: A Memoir ($13.99)
  • Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs: Big Questions from Tiny Mortals About Death ($14.29)
  • Wanderers: A Novel ($13.99)
  • Avengers: Endgame in 4K ($21.96)
  • Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi ($10.99)
  • Permanent Record by Edward Snowden ($14.99)
  • The Boys Omnibus Vol. 1 ($19.75)
  • Tiamat's Wrath ($14.99)
  • The Calculating Stars: A Lady Astronaut Novel ($14.39)
  • The Fated Sky: A Lady Astronaut Novel ($9.99)
  • Dr. Stone, Vol. 1 ($8.88)
  • How to Invent Everything ($4.99)
  • The Bastard Bridgade: The True Story of the Renegade Scientists and Spies Who Sabotaged the Nazi Atomic Bomb ($14.99)

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
