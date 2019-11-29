Fujifilm X-T3 camera update adds advanced gimbal controls

Until now, all you could really do with the X-T3 when it was connected to gimbals via a USB-C cable was snap photos. Now, you'll be able to start and stop video recording, obviously a key function for video shooters. On top of that, you can use the focus control knob on the Crane 2, Ronin S/SC and other gimbals to manually control focus on electronic lenses. Finally, you'll gain control of exposure settings like shutter speed, ISO, aperture and exposure compensation.

The updates apply mostly to gimbals, but will also help on certain DJI drones, too. Along with the gimbal controls, the firmware update will also improve Fujifilm's eye AF tracking, face-detection performance and autofocus in certain complex conditions. It will arrive starting in mid-December, Fujifilm said.