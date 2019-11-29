Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG
Bag yourself a bargain in LG Display’s Black Friday sale

Better hurry, the sale isn't on for long.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Personal Computing
LG

If you've been sleeping on getting yourself a new display, then it's worth checking out what LG is knocking money off this Black Friday. That includes the 32UL750-W, its 32-inch 4K LED monitor with Vesa Display HDR 600, which will now set you back $469, down from its regular price of $635. If that's a little too pricey, and you just need a 4K monitor with AMD FreeSync, you can bag the 32UD60-B 4K for $299.99, down from $458.50.

Buy LG 32UL750-W 32 Inch 4K UHD LED Monitor on Amazon - $470

Buy LG 32UD60-B 4K UHD Monitor with AMD FreeSync on Amazon - $300

LG

Ultrawide monitor fans might want to take a gander at LG's 34WK650-W, a 34-inch 21:9 IPS monitor with HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. The one downside is that, according to The Wirecutter, while it's great for gaming and movies, it doesn't have the detail necessary for work. If you can take that caveat, however, then you can grab this for just $289.99, down from $346.97.

Buy LG 34WK650-W 34" UltraWide 21:9 IPS Monitor on Amazon - $290

LG

Finally, there's LG's romantically named 27GL650F-B, a 27-inch Full-HD G-Sync gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10. The resolution may not be the highest, but G-Sync variable refresh rate and HDR support for $199.99 (down from $349.99) is worth talking about.

Buy LG 27GL650F-B 27 Inch Full HD Ultragear on Amazon - $200

You'll need to be quick, and decisive, if you want to pick up any of these deals, since they'll expire at 11:59pm PT tonight -- or at 2:59am if you're on the East Coast.

