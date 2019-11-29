Oculus Go drops to $150 on Amazon in Black Friday sale

The Go has its limitations. It can track your head movements, but it doesn't have the body-tracking six degrees of freedom you'll find in the Oculus Quest and many PC VR headsets. At this price, however, it's an easy pick for simpler VR games, apps and 360-degree video. For that matter, it's helpful if you just want to catch up on shows without using the TV or disturbing anyone else -- it's effectively a private theater. It's a solid bargain as long as you set your expectations accordingly.

Buy Oculus Go on Amazon - $150