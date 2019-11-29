PlayStation discounts include half-price 'Red Dead' and 'Spider-Man'

You can also expect smaller but sizeable bargains for hotter recent games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (down to $50), The Outer Worlds ($45) and Borderlands 3 ($40).

Sony is also offering discounts on key PS4 accessories to go with your system, both inside and outside of the store. Amazon is selling the DualShock 4 for $39, or a substantial $21 off the usual price. A one-year PlayStation Plus subscription, meanwhile, costs just $45 (25 percent off) -- we'd consider that virtually mandatory if your recipient is going to play most PS4 games online. Some Sony hardware deals are also available through the PlayStation Store, including the DualShock offer, discounted Gold Wireless Headsets for $70 (normally $100) and a $250 PS VR bundle (typically $350) that includes Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR.

These are all solid deals, although there is a caveat with some of the hardware. While next year's PlayStation 5 will have backwards compatibility for games, it's not clear just how well existing hardware will work with the new console. You may want to splurge on PS4 gear if you either have a specific need for it (say, extra gamepads for local multiplayer) or don't expect to buy the PS5 for a long while.

Buy Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller on Amazon - $39