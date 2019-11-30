Latest in Gear

Ask Engadget: How can I make a gift card feel more personal?

Tips on how to make a digital gift more special.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
3h ago in Services
The support shared among readers in the comments section is one of the things we love most about the Engadget community. Over the years, we've known you to offer sage advice on everything from Chromecasts and cameras to drones and smartphones. In fact, our community's knowledge and insights are a reason why many of you participate in the comments.

This week's question asks how to make a nondescript present like a gift card feel special for the receiver. Weigh in with your advice in the comments -- and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!

How can I make a gift like a digital code feel more personal?

Jessica Conditt

Jessica Conditt
Senior Editor

Gifts are simply reminders that someone was thinking about you. This is where the joy of present-giving begins, and it's one reason handing someone a gift card or digital code feels so crappy. It doesn't take a ton of time or thought to pick an Amazon card off the rack at QT, after all. However, online gaming, shopping and social realities are here to stay, and some of the best presents nowadays are completely digital.

In this case, refer back to the heart of gift-giving. Spend some time writing a thoughtful note (maybe even on nice paper, in the receiver's favorite ink), spend an hour building something cute out of craft supplies, bake their favorite dessert or simply spend time with your loved one before handing them the digital goods. Demonstrate your appreciation of this person with the most valuable currency out there: time.

