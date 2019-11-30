Ask Engadget: How can I make a gift card feel more personal?

The support shared among readers in the comments section is one of the things we love most about the Engadget community. Over the years, we've known you to offer sage advice on everything from Chromecasts and cameras to drones and smartphones. In fact, our community's knowledge and insights are a reason why many of you participate in the comments.

This week's question asks how to make a nondescript present like a gift card feel special for the receiver. Weigh in with your advice in the comments -- and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!

How can I make a gift like a digital code feel more personal?