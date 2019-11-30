Latest in Gear

Image credit: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
save
Save
share

EU investigates Google data collection practices

It wants to know how and why Google gathers ad and search data.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

No, European antitrust regulators still aren't done looking into Google's practices. The European Commission told Reuters in a statement that it's conducting a "preliminary investigation" into Google's data collection. While it didn't go into detail, a leaked document indicated that the focuses were on local search, ads (including ad targeting), sign-in services and web browsers, among "others." It's covering the core of Google's businesses, to put it another way.

We've asked Google for comment. In the past, it explained that it used data to improve its services and gave users controls to manage and delete their info.

An investigation doesn't necessarily guarantee the EU will file an antitrust case. However, officials have previously slapped Google with over €8 billion (about $8.8 billion) in fines over allegations of restrictive ad contracts, anti-competitive Android policies and similar claims. It wouldn't be shocking if the Commission found issues with Google's data gathering methods, especially when national regulators have already fined Google for reported GDPR violations.

Source: Reuters
In this article: ads, advertising, browser, chrome, data, eu, europe, european commission, european union, gear, google, internet, politics, regulation, search
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Strawberry-flavored HIV medicine could save thousands of children

Strawberry-flavored HIV medicine could save thousands of children

View
TunnelBear discounts a year of VPN service to $50

TunnelBear discounts a year of VPN service to $50

View
Facebook labels a post as false to obey Singapore misinformation law

Facebook labels a post as false to obey Singapore misinformation law

View
Apple will take a 'deeper look' at disputed borders in Maps

Apple will take a 'deeper look' at disputed borders in Maps

View
Battle of the smart screens: Lenovo and Amazon's latest compared

Battle of the smart screens: Lenovo and Amazon's latest compared

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr