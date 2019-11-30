Engadget readers can save on iRobot Roomba i7 vacuums

You can get the i7+ for $699, instead of $999, by using the code "ENGADGETBOT" at checkout, and the i7 for $499, down from $699, with "ENGADGETVAC". Effectively, this promotion allows you to buy the more expensive i7+ at the usual price of the i7. As with our previous Wellbots deal, there's no sales tax if you live outside of New York State.

The two models are almost identical other than the fact the i7+ comes with a charging station that automatically empties the vacuum's dust container into a proprietary disposable bag after each session. Each bag can hold up to 30 loads worth of dust and debris. While certainly an upgrade over the standard i7, you still have to throw out the bags yourself. It does, however, mean the i7+ requires less oversight.

Otherwise, both models include a feature called Imprint Smart Mapping, which allows them to classify and remember all the rooms in your home. In turn, you can take advantage of this feature to instruct the vacuums to clean a specific room using either the iRobot Home app, or Alexa and Google Assistant. Using the same feature, you can create custom cleaning schedule. iRobot also claims the i7 series is a good fit for pet owners thanks to their three-stage cleaning system, which the company says is good at vacuuming up unseen dust and allergens. We gave the i7+ an 87 when we reviewed it last year, declaring it "iRobot's best vacuum robot yet." Our main concerns were the cost of the vacuum itself and the proprietary bags. While we can't with help the latter, $300 off should help with the former.

Buy iRobot Roomba i7+ on Wellbots - $699

Buy iRobot Roomba i7 on Wellbots - $499