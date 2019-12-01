Latest in Gear

Image credit: Comcast
save
Save
share

Comcast revives 'E.T.' to hawk cable and internet service

Get ready to have your childhood memories sullied.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Comcast

Tech companies often like to mine nostalgia for a few quick bucks, but Comcast is probably pushing that emotional exploitation a little too far. The telecom has posted a short film that reunites E.T.'s namesake alien with human pal Elliott to pitch Xfinity internet and TV service. Yes, it's exactly as cheesy and manipulative as it sounds -- it shows E.T.'s comic struggle to adapt to tablets, voice remotes and VR (complete with that music), and basically rehashes major themes of the 1982 movie in the space of four minutes.

Comcast quotes Henry Thomas, the actor who plays Elliott, as saying that the short gives fans "everything they want out of a sequel" minus the parts that "could destroy the beauty of the original." Thomas, we love you, but that's just not true -- it doesn't really advance the story (apart from showing that Elliott raised a family) and reduces a Spielberg classic to a marketing tool for a company with an anti-consumer reputation. It won't completely sour your childhood memories, but we'd suggest watching the original movie afterward as a palate cleanser.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Xfinity (YouTube)
In this article: av, comcast, e.t., e.t. the extra terrestrial, entertainment, et, gear, internet, nostalgia, services, television, tv, verizon, video, xfinity
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple offers three-month News+ trials through Black Friday weekend

Apple offers three-month News+ trials through Black Friday weekend

View
Twitter bans House candidate who suggested Ilhan Omar should be hanged

Twitter bans House candidate who suggested Ilhan Omar should be hanged

View
EU investigates Google data collection practices

EU investigates Google data collection practices

View
Strawberry-flavored HIV medicine could save thousands of children

Strawberry-flavored HIV medicine could save thousands of children

View
TunnelBear discounts a year of VPN service to $50

TunnelBear discounts a year of VPN service to $50

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr