Latest in Gear

Image credit: Yu Jingchuan, Beijing Planetarium
save
Save
share

Astronomers find stellar black hole so large it shouldn't exist

Scientific models might have to change.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Space
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Yu Jingchuan, Beijing Planetarium

Just because there's a picture of a black hole doesn't mean astronomers have figured out how they work. Chinese-led researchers have detected a stellar black hole in the Milky Way with a mass so large that it breaks current stellar evolution models. LB-1, a black hole 15,000 light-years away, has a mass 70 times greater tan that of the Sun -- previous estimates suggested that no stellar black hole would have more than 20 times the Sun's mass. Scientists expected many dying stars to shed most of their gas, making something this large impossible without readjusting theories.

The team used China's Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) to find stars orbiting objects that are seemingly invisible -- a technique that had been proposed back in 1783, but hadn't really been possible until recently. They then used both the US' Keck I telescope and Spain's Gran Telescopio Canarias to determine the properties of both the star (in a tight, 79-day orbit) and its companion black hole. Previous detection methods required looking for holes eating gas from a star, making sightings relatively rare.

Expectation-shattering discoveries aren't new, even in recent memory. Astronomers recording gravitational waves have found that the colliding black holes producing the waves are far larger than usual. However, this could force a significant rethink of how stellar black holes are born. That, consequently, could change how humanity understands galactic activity on a broader level.

Via: CNN
Source: EurekAlert, Nature
In this article: astronomy, astrophysics, black hole, gear, lamost, lb-1, milky way galaxy, naoc, national astronomical observatory of china, science, space
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

China now requires face scans to sign up for phone service

China now requires face scans to sign up for phone service

View
TCL's 65-inch 6 Series 4K TV drops to $700 at Best Buy

TCL's 65-inch 6 Series 4K TV drops to $700 at Best Buy

View
Australia rolls out AI cameras to spot drivers using their phones

Australia rolls out AI cameras to spot drivers using their phones

View
Target Cyber Monday deals include a $230 iPad and a $50 Instant Pot

Target Cyber Monday deals include a $230 iPad and a $50 Instant Pot

View
Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai's eclectic police fleet

Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai's eclectic police fleet

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr