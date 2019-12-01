Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai's eclectic police fleet

The force has been criticized at times for a fleet whose vehicles are frequently more about showing off than catching crooks. It doesn't really need an ultra-rare Aston Martin One-77 for pursuits. The Cybertruck, however, could be genuinely practical. The dual-motor version arriving in 2021 is quicker off the line than most cars, and the extra-tough steel could help knock pursuit targets off the road. With that said, officers had better hope criminals don't take aim at the windows... the glass might not be quite as resilient as cops would like.

Dubai Police #CyberTruck — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019