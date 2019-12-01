Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai's eclectic police fleet

Dubai's police force is well-known for incorporating supercars and other oddities into its fleet, but its latest might be the most eccentric to date. The law enforcement agency has revealed that it'll add Tesla's Cybertruck to its stable -- it claims this will happen in 2020, but that's clearly not happening when production doesn't start until late 2021. Commander-in-Chief Maj Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri explained that this would help "enhance security presence" in tourist spots like the Burj Khalifa. Goodness knows you're less likely to speed if an electric death wedge is likely to hunt you down.
The force has been criticized at times for a fleet whose vehicles are frequently more about showing off than catching crooks. It doesn't really need an ultra-rare Aston Martin One-77 for pursuits. The Cybertruck, however, could be genuinely practical. The dual-motor version arriving in 2021 is quicker off the line than most cars, and the extra-tough steel could help knock pursuit targets off the road. With that said, officers had better hope criminals don't take aim at the windows... the glass might not be quite as resilient as cops would like.
شرطة دبي - 2020 - Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019