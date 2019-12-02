Get $750 off Dell's loaded Alienware m15 gaming laptop

It took Dell long enough to make a thin and light gaming laptop, but the Alienware m15 was worth the wait. While it's a bit chunkier than rival models at 18mm and 4.8 pounds, the latest m15 model has performance to burn, along with a great display, keyboard and trackpad.

For Cyber Monday, Dell has marked down a fully specced out Alienware m15, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, top-tier Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 240Hz display, 512GB PCIe m.2 SSD and no less than 32GB of RAM.

That's nearly a fully-loaded model with a ray-tracing GPU and a display that's a good fit for it. The extra RAM and good-sized GPU will also be handy for productivity and content creation chores and you've got room for another M.2 and regular SSD, should you need it for video editing chores. Best of all, it costs just $1,399.99 on Dell's website, or a generous $750 off the regular $2,149.99 price.