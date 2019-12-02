Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Tyler Golden/HBO
What's on TV: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Silicon Valley'

Also: 'Game of Thrones' on Blu-ray, 'Halo: Reach' and 'Astronomy Club.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
29m ago in AV
Comments
'Silicon Valley' Tyler Golden/HBO

This weekend, Silicon Valley ends its run on HBO after six seasons lampooning tech culture. This is also the week that you can get Game of Thrones on Blu-ray either as a Complete Series or just season eight, which is also available on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Either way, you should finally be able to see what's going on in the Battle of Winterfell. Other big releases include a new Tiffany Haddish comedy special on Netflix, and a new season of Amazon's award-winning series Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

For gamers, the Halo: Master Chief Collection is making its debut on PC, while players on Xbox One and PC can both revisit Halo: Reach. In sports we have a slew of college football conference championships. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Ad Astra (VOD)
  • Game of Thrones (S8)
  • Game of Thrones: The Complete Series
  • Big Trouble in Little China (Collector's Edition)
  • Ready or Not
  • Blair Witch (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4)
  • Life is Strange 2: Episode 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection (PC)
  • Alien: Isolation (Switch - 12/5)
  • Halo: Reach (Xbox One, PC)
  • Big Pharma (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

Monday

  • Making It (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM
  • The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
  • Bull, CBS, 10 PM

Tuesday

  • One Day at Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
  • The First Temptation of Christ, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
  • Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special, ABC, 8 PM
  • How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • CMA Country Christmas, ABC, 9 PM
  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 9 PM
  • Moonshiners, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Arrow (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Purge, USA, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • 24/7: Kelly Slater, HBO, 10 PM
  • Treadstone, USA, 10 PM
  • #teamtrees - 20 Million Trees by 2020, Discovery, 11 PM

Wednesday

  • Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
  • The Road to Love (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Let's Dance, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Prince of Tennis (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center, NBC, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • Vikings: The Saga of Floki, History, 8 PM
  • Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
  • Nova, PBS, 9 PM
  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM
  • The Moodys (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • Vikings (season premiere), History, 9 PM
  • Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Man vs. Bear (series premiere), Discovery, 9 PM
  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
  • Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 10 PM
  • South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Making It, NBC, 10 PM
  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Tell Me A Story (season premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Home or Christmas (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, Netflix, 3 AM
  • V Wars (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Cheat, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
  • Cowboys/Bears, Fox, 8 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Unicorn, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM
  • Same Time, Next Christmas, ABC, 9 PM
  • Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9 PM
  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
  • Evil, CBS, 10 PM
  • Making It, NBC, 10 PM

Friday

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (S3), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Hala, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Truth Be Told (series premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Reprisal (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Virgin River (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Spirit: Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Marriage Story, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Three Days of Christmas (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Inside Edge (S2), Amazon
  • Clifford: Part 1, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Chocolate, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Fuller House (S5 - Part 1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Glow Up (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • See, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Snoopy in Space, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Ghostwriter, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Helpsters, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The Morning Show, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Hero Project , Disney+, 3 AM
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Encore!, Disney+, 3 AM
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Forky Asks A Question, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Harley Quinn , DC Universe, 9 AM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
  • Charmed (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
  • PAC-12 Football Championship: Oregon vs. Utah, ABC, 8 PM
  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
  • Dynasty (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
  • In the Long Run (Season premiere), Starz, 10 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma, Showtime, 11 PM
  • Bill Burr presents Jessica Kirson: Talking to Myself, Comedy Central, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Big Ten Football Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Fox, 8 PM
  • ACC Football Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • Christmas Unleashed, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • A Christmas Love Story, Hallmark, 8 PM
  • Dan Soder: Son of a Gary, HBO, 10 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Jennifer Lopez/Dababy, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Miss Universe 2019, Fox, 7 PM
  • Seahawks/Rams, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • Dublin Murders, Starz, 8 PM
  • Ray Donovan, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • Grounded for Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Supergirl (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
  • God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Crisis Aftermath, CW, 9 PM
  • Watchmen, HBO, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • The L Word: Generation Q (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
  • The Rookie (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • Silicon Valley (series finale), HBO, 10 PM
  • Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary (series finale), CBS, 10 PM
  • Mrs. Fletcher (series finale), HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Work in Progress (series premiere), Showtime, 11 PM
  • Rick & Morty, Adult Swim, 11:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

