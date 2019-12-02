Get a PS4 Pro and three of its best games for $300 on Amazon

If you're going to get a PS4 at this stage, the Pro is what you want. On top of being 4K-capable (though not for Blu-ray discs), it simply offer more performance and visual quality than the standard system. You can buy this knowing that PS4 titles will run as well as possible, and the three included titles in this bundle will easily make the most out of the console.

As with any PS4 purchase this season, though, it'd be wise to remember that the PlayStation 5 arrives in "holiday 2020." While existing games are likely to run on the new system, it's not certain how long developers will continue to make new PS4 titles. At this stage, the Pro is best if you're primarily interested in digging through the PS4's extensive back catalog.