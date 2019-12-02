Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images
Twitter introduces a Privacy Center to keep users informed

Its new privacy policies go into effect January 1st.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
27m ago in Security
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Today, Twitter launched a Privacy Center, where it will share announcements, new privacy products and communication about inevitable security incidents. "By using Twitter, you've shown us that you trust us with your data," the Twitter Privacy Center states. "We do not take that trust lightly."

Twitter is already putting the Privacy Center to use. In a post shared on the page, it explains that it is making a few privacy policy updates, effective January 1st. Those will comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CPPA), which requires large businesses to give consumers more transparency and control over their personal information, Reuters reports.

Among the changes, for users outside of the US and EU, the entity that provides Twitter is switching from Twitter International Company, based in Dublin, Ireland, to Twitter Inc., based in San Francisco. That will allow Twitter to experiment with new features and settings, some of which may have been prohibited by Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Earlier this year, Twitter announced that it simplified the language around its policies, but it also accidentally stored and shared some users' location data, shared data with advertisers without users' permission, exposed private tweets of some Android users and admitted your phone number may have been used for targeting ads.

"Twitter is not perfect at privacy and data protection," the company admitted in a blog post. It promises its privacy and data protections are evolving. Time will tell if the Privacy Center improves privacy or just makes it easier to stay up-to-date on bugs and breaches.

Via: Reuters
Source: Twitter (1), (2)
In this article: california consumer privacy act, cppa, data protection, gdpr, internet, mobile, privacy, privacy center, privacy policy, security, tomorrow, transparency, twitter, twitter international company, updates
